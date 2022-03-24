By Christopher Oji

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday, begged police personnel not to embark on their planned strike.

The IGP, who was on tour to South West told officers and men of Zone 2 Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun State Commands, that they should not embark on strike as it is forbidden to do so and the consequences are grievous.

Alkali, who was represented by Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of South West zone, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said he has done enough on the issues being raised by officers and men, adding that the planned strike was not necessary.

He said that aside from what the police management and the Federal Government had done for the police, members of the public have also done a lot for the police and do not deserve disappointment from the Force.

Enumerating what the police have done for the personnel, he said the president has increased “our salary and emoluments and the actualisation is undergoing processes, so, it is not automatic; it has to go through ministerial process.”

He also said that the police management team has put machinery in place to promote educated ranks and files and, also, doing something about the exemption of policemen from contributory pension, adding that the matter is presently with the National Assembly.

Earlier, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, said on behalf of officers and men of the State Command, “we want to appreciate the DIG, and we want to assure the IGP that the massage passed to us will be digested properly, and we are pledging our loyalty at the Lagos State Command to the Inspector General of Police and the Federal government of Nigeria.”

