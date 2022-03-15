From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has urged rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force,Zone 10 which comprises Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States to shun strike.

Alkali,stated this while addressing officers at the Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi during his familiarization tour to Kebbi state.

The IGP, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mr. Bello Sani Daliyan noted that any police officer who embark on the strike,such action are tantamount to mutiny.

According to him, “as for the members of the rank and file, the message from the IGP is that,his vision and mission is to improve on your welfare. I have heard what your Commissioner of Police said about your welfare especially your barrack,the situation of your accommodation, your welfare.

” IGP is working tirelessly is being improved upon. That is the message u have to tell you. So,whoever is asking yiy the police officers to go on strike is not helping the matter. I hope this is not coming from us,the members of the police.

“Because the IGP is doing his best. All your entitlements that supposed to be given are given. This issue of gratuities, pension and others, salaries and welfare, he has been working tirelessly on them from his office to the office of the Mr. President.

” You know,strike in the police is mutiny. Whoever says you are should go on strike, tell the person’s you are not going on strike. Whoever is telling you this, shun the person. I am very sure it is not coming from the members of the police”, he said.

The IGP assured them that their police barrack issue will be address through Police Trust Fund as well as the sophisticated weapons needed to defeats criminals.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police,Mr. Musa Baba requested from the IGP provisions of Armour Personnel Carriers (APC) to the the state command to enable the officers to combat bandits as well as their improvement in their accommodation.