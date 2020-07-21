Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Residents of Kwara State must use face mask in public places, keep physical distancing or stay indoors beginning from Friday July 24,the government announced, yesterday, tracing the spike in cases of COVID-19 largely to people not adhering to safety protocols.

The government said violators of the directive, including shop owners and drivers of commercial or private vehicles, risk arrest and prosecution from July 3 under the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, at a press conference in Ilorin, said the government was disturbed by rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and would spare no effort to flatten the curve and protect the people.

He said the government would meet with the leadership of the Muslim community on Wednesday, July 22, to discuss the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha — a period of mass gathering and celebration —and agree on the safest way to curb further spread of the virus.

Ajakaye said both Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his deputy, Kayode Alabi have undergone tests for the virus, and that their results returned negative.

Her said few workers in the Government House have tested positive and were being managed at the infectious diseases centre.

“As at Sunday July 19, we recorded 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of this, 367 are active, while 204 had since been successfully managed and discharged to rejoin their families. We have also recorded 14 deaths so far. This Wednesday, July 22, the government will meet with the leadership of the Muslim community to decide on the safest and best approaches ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha (Ileya) which tentatively holds on July 31. The outcome of that dialogue shall be made public and enforced accordingly.