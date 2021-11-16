From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has advised the candidates who lost in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election to be careful not to heat up the state again.

The Igbo separatist group, which congratulated the winner of the election and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his election, asked other contestants to be cautious in taking legal action on the outcome of the election.

In a statement issued yesterday by MASSOB National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, the group said: ‘MASSOB wish to advise other contestants that lost in the Anambra State governorship election to think twice before approaching court litigations. They should know that their lawyers will always give them hope of winning their cases through court because of their personal and monetary interests.’

The group advised that instead of heating up the polity with litigations, the losers should use the resources to empower the youths in the state.

‘MASSOB wishes to advise the political gladiators that contested at the just concluded poll in Anambra State to empower and establish the unemployed youths of their towns.’

While congratulating Soludo, MASSOB commended the people and other residents of Anambra State for believing and trusting it when it announced that the election must hold without dangers of fear or threat to lives and for defiling all threats and coming out to vote.

‘MASSOB wishes to thank all our members in Anambra State who participated in the election. MASSOB also commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for heeding to our encouragement and advice to go ahead with the conduct of the governorship election in Anambra State.’

The reiterated its stand to give full support to projects or programmes that would benefit ‘Ndigbo and Biafra people, we will always give our support in order to achieve such projects.’

