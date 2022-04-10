JOE EFFIONG, UYO

As the dates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screenings and primaries draw near, those aspiring for various political positions in Akwa Ibom State have been advised to moderate their messages so as not to heighten tension and heat up the polity.

The Chancellor of Ibom Patriots, one of the leading socio-political organisations in the state, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen who emphasized while speaking through a telephone interview with Daily Sun on Sunday, said it was commendable that sons and daughters of the state have come out to express their interests to lead the state at various levels.

“While we commend them for the courage to offer themselves to the service of our state in different capacities, we urge them to moderate the language, tone and modes used in seeking the support of our people.

“If the motive is to serve our people, then no one should intimidate anyone, insult opponents or prevent others from the ongoing electioneering consultations.Now that our state is enjoying unparalleled peace and tranquility, all of us should ensure that this peace is sustained.

He declared as a closed chapter in the state, the history of politically motivated violence and assassinations, and stressed that such should not reopen -not now, not ever.

The Ibom Patriots Chancellor, explained that the various development projects and programmes currently executed in the state were as a result of the peaceful atmosphere which the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has brought to being

“Gov. Udom Emmanuel has given and continues to give us industries, only peace shall enable the future.Akwa Ibom has become a construction hub, only peace shall enable the future.Ibom Air is thriving in the skies, only peace shall enable the future. “Thousands of economically viable roads are being constructed, world class hospitals are being reconstructed or remodelled across the 10 federal constituencies, our children are being educated in curricula that will make them entrepreneurs rather than applicants, only peace shall enable the future.” He said the peaceful nature of the state was also responsible for Ibom Patriots teaming up with the governor to ensure that Mr Umo Eno, who is experienced and mature in political leadership as well as private business circles, takes over as governor of the state in 2023.

Inuaeyen said the choice of who governs the state should not be based on emotions or sentiment but on realities to avoid future regrets.