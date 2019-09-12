Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has cautioned heads of Ministeries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) against shunning the summons of the House.

Gbajabiamila, said this in Abuja, yesterday, while receiving the management of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BSPR). According to him, the National ssembly will no longer tolerate the MDAs ignoring its summons.

The Speaker said that he would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the trend where MDAs snub invitations by the House.

Said Gbajabiamila: “For me, there is a problem where the National Assembly summons members of the executive as the constitution provides for oversight, and they don’t show up, it doesn’t benefit the system. But this National Assembly is going to use every power to make it a thing of the past. If the 9th National Assembly summons anybody, the person must honour it, or the consequences will not be pleasant”.

He called on the BSPR to collaborate with the National Assembly to reform the public service.

“I will like you to work closely with the committee of the House on public service reforms by way of policy and by law. Sometimes these things are not cast on stone; if it is subject to caprices of the administration in power, they cannot stand the test of time. I think you should bring them to the House for possible legal backing,” said Gbajabiamila.

“I don’t know how you are relating with the National Orientation Agency. There is no need having reforms, and people don’t know what you are reforming. So, work closely with the National Assembly and the National Orientation Agency,” Gbajabiamila said.