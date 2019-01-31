Moshood Adebayo

Hundreds of pro-Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s protesters stormed the House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday, and warned the lawmakers to shelve any plans to impeach the governor.

The protesters, under the aegis of Lagos People’s Assembly (LPA), described the lawmakers’ action as a witch-hunt.

Thirty six lawmakers at Monday’s plenary alleged that Ambode violated the 1999 Constitutuion, as amended, by allegedly spending from unappropriated budget and threatened to impeach Ambode if he failed to explain reasons for the alleged action in seven days.

The protesters, who arrived the complex at about 11.10am, barricaded the assembly with different placards, part of which read: ‘We say no to impeachment;’ ‘Lagosians love Ambode for his good work;’ ‘He is a performing governor; Lagos APC should be careful, election is around the corner;’ ‘We say no to impeachment of the governor and Enough of this intimidation of Ambode,’ among others.

The protesters sang solidarity songs in support of Ambode and against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Thereafter, they handed a letter to the lawmakers and lamented the frosty relationship between the two important arms of government in the state.

They described the duo as partners in progress of governance in the state.

LPA leader, Declan Ihekaire, in the January 30 letter, urged them to work seamlessly for development of Lagos.

“Our credible investigation revealed that both arms of government are worried that the budget delay would invariably affect the ability of the government to complete various infrastructural projects commenced by the administration littering the state.

“The fear of both parties, which is well founded is that opposition would make case of the uncompleted projects as campaign items to disparage the ruling party in forthcoming general elections.

“No matter whatever other hidden factors, this is the main bone of contention leading to the political feud for supremacy between the governor and the assembly,” he added.

“As far as we are concerned, if the two tiers of government are determined to ensure that the welfare of the people is the supreme law of governance, then, it should be convenient to find a common ground to resolve any ensuing misunderstanding. However, if this impasse is allowed to fester into huge political conflagration, the state and the residents would be the victims of such conflict.

Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, who received the protest letter on behalf of the Assembly, promised that lawmakers would read through the content and take action that is in the collective interest of the people of the state.