The General Supervisor of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry, Ikeja, Lagos, Prophet Francis Onwudiwe Otukwu, has advised the Federal Government to change its approach to security because it has reduced Nigeria to a killing field where life have no value even as millions of Nigerians are languishing in poverty while both the rich and poor live in fear of kidnapping, banditry and unknown gunmen.

It is against this backdrop that he warned the government not to increase the pump price of petrol given its multiple effects on cost of transportation and commodity prices generally, especially food items, which are usually ferreted across the federation as this would likely lead to nationwide protest of such magnitude the government may not be able to contain, adding: “Government must not under-rate the anger of the growing army of unemployed youths and the toiling masses who bear the brunt of these unfavourable and anti-people policies.”

The cleric, who stated this during the 2021 Thanksgiving service of the ministry, wondered why a democratically elected government would approve an increase in the prices of public utilities such as cooking gas, electricity and petrol which are bound to inflict greater burden in an economy that has been on the downward trend.

