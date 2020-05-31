Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has fired back at the All Progressives Congress, (APC), for accusing him of financially strangulating the State House of Assembly, saying the party should stop inciting the members.

Chairman of the APC Media and Publicity committee, Comrade Sabo Mohammed, had alleged that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led administration financially strangulated the APC-dominated state assembly from performing effective legislative functions.

Sabo Mohammed alleged that the leadership of the House was under threats and lack of support from the executive was hindering legislators from carrying out their functions effectively.

But reacting to the allegation during a media chat to mark his one-year anniversary, Governor Mohammed said the people of Bauchi want governance which he always striven to provide.

“We have always respected the Bauchi State Assembly. We always do what they want,” governor said.

Pointedly referring to Sabo Mohammed, he said: “You were at the forefront of making sure we have conflict with my assembly your APC sponsored and that is why you are doing what you are doing. These people are APC. The Speaker is APC. I have taken time to explain that we have finished an election. People have rejected M. A. Abubakar and you want to bring him from the backdoor. You cannot.”

He spoke further: “My predecessor is ready to contest with me in the next three years and we will put our performances on the table. But don’t incite our Assemblymen. Once you are elected into an Assembly, it is no longer about party but about the people who voted for you. I became a minister in the PDP from an opposition party because I did what the majority could not do, the Doctrine of Necessity. That was patriotic and people who followed me were the same majority.