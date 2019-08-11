Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has cautioned some leaders in the country to desist from inciting the public against President Muhammadu Buhari’ administration, saying the president is doing his best and will continue to transform the nation.

The governor who stated this during the Eid-Kabir prayer in his country home, Okene, advised Nigerian leaders who have lived their lives and have benefited immensely from the nation to give peace a chance in the interest of the country.

“Leaders should stop inciting people against the security agents of the country and the president as whoever is found wanting will certainly face the full wrath of the law.

“The president is doing his best and there is a need for Nigerians to give him total support; we are not unaware that there are challenges but gradually he will surmount them,” the governor assured.

Governor Bello who said Kogi State was ranked among the most peaceful state in the country, appealed to politicians, aspirants and their supporters to go about their campaign in a peaceful manner that will not impede the peaceful coexistent of the people.

He warned that whoever indulged in electoral violence before, during and after election would be treated like a common criminal.

“I am appealing to my teeming supporters that this is a democracy and it has become expedient for politicians to challenge me in an election and that should not be seen as an offense.

“Those challenging me in the forthcoming APC primaries should be given an equal right to contest. As a responsible government, the security of life and property is our priority and we will extend that to all aspirants,” he said.

He assured that his administration would continue to provide adequate security of lives and property, stressing that whoever indulged in political violence would face the full wrath of the law.

In his sermon, the acting Chief Imam of Ebiraland, Alhaji Salihu Abere, cautioned Muslims against inflammatory statement capable of causing disharmony in Kogi Central senatorial district.

He charged people to be prayerful at all time, saying it is only through prayers that they can enjoy God’s mercy.