Paul Osuyi, Asaba

LITIGANTS at the Delta State National Assembly Petitions Tribunal have been warned against making advances of inducement towards any of the tribunal members.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A. M. Abubakar, who gave the warning at the inaugural sitting in Asaba, urged both petitioners and respondents not to contemplate the idea, threatening that severe sanctions await anyone who attempts to induce the panel.

He said judges sitting on the panel do not have any agent or representative, stressing that the tribunal will be run in an open and transparent manner.

“Whatever we do under the sun or in the darkest of darkness, God in heaven is watching us and we must account for our deeds, either here or in the hereafter.

“It is, therefore, in the light of the above, that under no circumstance should anyone and by whatever pretext, contemplate approaching us through whatever means,” he said.