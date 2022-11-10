From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former minister of transportation and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, has advised the governorship other 2023 election candidates and party leaders to pay attention to winning and improving the lot of the state, rather than indulge in malice.

He gave the advice at the inauguration of the Tonye Cole/Innocent Barikor governorship campaign council and manifesto launch in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The former Rivers governor, particularly advised Cole not to inherit his political enemies even as he encouraged party faithful to remain steadfast in spite of the challenges and work for the victory of the party at the 2023 polls.

“My advice to Tonye Cole is that he should not look back. If he becomes governor, he doesn’t need to punish anybody, he should focus on how to govern Rivers State, because the state is at its worst. He should not bother about me, and those who say they are my political enemies, because it’s not his business. He should not inherit any grudge, he should rather look at how to change Rivers State and make Rivers State progress.

“I came to tell you that the struggle is not new. We have passed through this before. We passed through it when I was to be governor. We passed through it when Buhari was going for president. But, if we work together, we will win by God’s grace.”

Amaechi further noted that the poll by Atedo Peterside’s ANAP Foundation showed that APC could win the governorship in Rivers State, and urged party members that time was ripe to come home and strategise, and go all out to win.

Meanwhile, Cole has promised that if elected, his government would improve human capital development, spread development across the entire 23 LGAs and make the youths, women and traditional rulers integral parts of his administration.