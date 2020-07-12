Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC),Kebbi State Command, Danasabe Lawal Shehu, has warned Officers in Kamba, in Dandi Local Government, a border town in the state not to use their uniforms to intimidate the general public in the course of their duty.

Shehu stated this during his familiarisation visit to Kamba Unit Command and was received by the Unit Commander, Special Marshals,Heads of Sister Agencies, Chairmen and Officials of Kamba branch of Transport Unions including; NURTW, NARTO, ACCOMORAN, and Tricycle Riders Association.

While addressing officers, Sector Commander said: “I want to implore you to see the FRSC uniform as as a tool for efficient service delivery to Nigerians rather than an instrument of intimidation”.

Shehu also charged Officers and Men to be dedicated to their duties and shun all forms of corruption.

On the recent lightning at Ijebu Ode Unit Command that claimed the lives of three Marshals, Shehu explained that the death of the staff was regrettable but should not be attributed to bribery as being insinuated from some quarters.

He warned that the Corps Marshal’s zero tolerance to bribery was still in force and anyone caught will be shown the way out.

Responding on behalf of the Sister Agencies, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dandi Police Division, CSP Sanusi Adamu said that the Sector Commander’s visit has further strengthened the bond that existed between all the Agencies.

While in Kamba, the Sector Commander made a call to the District head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Z Fana ( Maigirima Sarkin Shikon Kamba) at his residence and expressed the appreciation of the Corps Marshal for his support to Kamba Unit Command from inception and solicited for more.

The Royal Father welcomed the Sector Commander stating that he has been enjoying a good working relationship with the Command.

. He promised more support to FRSC while tasking the Command to tackle the menace of Speeding, Overloading and Driving Under Influence (DUI).

The Unit Commander, RS10. 24 Kamba, ACC Abraham Daniel informed the Sector Commander how the Disyrict Head has been assisting the Mashar’s in Kamba, stressed that the District Head was always at the reach of the Command in times of need.