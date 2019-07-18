The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his aides not to trifle with the most recent letter of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, saying the letter was too weighty to be toyed with.

Obasanjo had, a few days ago, written an open letter to Buhari in which he warned that Nigeria under his watch will slide into anarchy if he does not do something urgent and drastic to arrest the worsening insecurity in the country. The former president accused Buhari of complicity in the murderous attacks of Fulani herdsmen, warning that the trend, if unchecked, could lead to the dismemberment of the country.

Bafarawa, in a statement, lamented that Buhari and his clique are in the habit of resorting to infantile defence and abuse whenever the president is told the home truth. While advising that the same unhelpful line of action should be avoided this time around, the former governor added that Obasanjo hit the nail on the head and should therefore be listened to.

“Nobody should respond to that letter on behalf of Buhari. The letter is addressed to him and not his aides.

“He should sit down and study the letter and then respond. Nobody should do it for him,” Bafarawa said.

The former Sokoto state governor also said that to hand over such a letter to presidential aides is to diminish its import.