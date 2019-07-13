Towering Super Eagles striker, Paul Ebere Onuachu has pleaded with Nigerians not to judge him with his performance against Madagascar in the last group game of the Africa Cup of Nations, which the team lost.

The striker who plays for Danish club, FC Midtjylland came to limelight after scoring what’s now Nigeria’s fastest international goal in 10 seconds at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on his debut, which helped the Super Eagles to their first victory over the Pharaohs in 29 years said he should not be judged with the below performance against Madagascar in Alexandria.

Is he disappointed that Nigerians have suddenly changes their opinions about hi s scoring prowess? The former Golden Eaglets star said no. “The Nations Cup is a different ball game. When you play a lot of things happen. If it doesn’t work today, it’s going to work tomorrow. Playing just one game and it doesn’t go well doesn’t mean one is not good.”

Should he be given a chance against Algeria in the semi final on Sunday, what impression will he make? “Of course I’m going to do my best, place myself well in the box to utilise the crosses because we play excellent wing play. My power point is to strike in the box and make the country proud.”

Asked if he has any misgiving sitting on the bench at the Nations Cup, Onuachu said he’s not bothered because of the quality of players in the Super Eagles team.

“No, I’m not bothered, other people are playing and I’m watching them. I’ve played just one game and if fielded, I will do my best and try to score. If I get a chance to play again, and a chance to score I will,” he said.