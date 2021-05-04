From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The national leadership of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) on Tuesday appealed to the abductors of the seventeen students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, not to carry out their threat to kill the hostages.

The abductors had in viral message demanded N100 million and ten new motorcycles as ransom for the release of the students, threatening to kill them should the demands not be met by authorities.

The students have been in captivity for about three weeks.

PTA National President Haruna Danjuma said on Tuesday that the association’s appeal to the hostage-takers was due to the tension and fear among the families, relatives and other concerned citizens in the state the moment the threat went viral.

‘We were shocked and not happy with that statement on the radio that all our remaining Greenfield students would be killed by bandits if N100 million and 10 motorcycles were not given to them today, Tuesday,’ Danjuma said.

‘We are simply begging them not to kill any other student because they are innocents.

‘The deadline is really worrisome and we as parents are all concerned and worried over the lives of our students and teachers of the Greenfield University.’

The remaining 29 of 39 students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, kidnapped on March 11 are still in captivity after the release of 10 of them.