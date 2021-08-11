From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The ex-national Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bamanga Tukur, has urged a former Minister of State for Education and frontline governorship aspirant in Delta State, Kenneth Gbagi, not to contemplate leaving the party.

The one-time governor and Minister for Industries in the 1990s advised Mr Gbagi to act as a unifying force for the party to continue to deliver good governance.

‘I, however, urge you as you have done all these years not to leave the party and do more to see that the party becomes a uniting platform for all stakeholders and continue to deliver good governance to the citizens,’ he said.

Dr Tukur gave the advice in London where he played host to Gbagi who visited to confer on issues of national interest and growth of the PDP.

The former PDP chairman described Gbagi as a presidential material but commended him for seeking to governor Delta State

‘In your rights, you are a presidential material, so I want you to bear in mind your entrepreneurial acumen as a provider of employment across the country in whatever position you do in life.

‘I also commend you for seeking the office of governor of your state, Delta State, which I know is to render quality service to your people,’ he said.

The industrialist enjoined the Fourth Estate ‘to stand up in holding into account leaders whom have done the right things by praising them and reporting as it is those who are committing crime and doing the wrong things for citizens to evaluate.’

Olorogun Gbagi, a criminologist and lawyer, in response, thanked the elder statesman for firmly standing for justice, equity and opening doors for Africans in the diaspora.

