The quest to revive and enthrone a better basic education in Nigeria has been described as a crucial task that must not be left alone for the government to provide.

Educationist and executive director of the Human Development Initiative (HDI), Mrs. Olufunso Owasanoye made the assertion at a training session for School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) members held recently in Lagos State.

The training which sought to build the capacity of SBMCs towards ensuring effective service delivery in basic education in the state, had over 500 board members drawn from various public schools in attendance, and trainers from different educational organisations like the HDI, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and The Education Partnership (TEP) Centre.

Owasanoye urged the SBMC trainees to brace up to their role as key education stakeholders. She stressed the need to ensure provision of quality basic education to Nigerian children. “It’s good this training is coming at a time like this when stakeholders are calling for improved quality of education. This is also a time for concern and demand as well as delivery of the education policy in the country. Education is a joint responsibility of all to eradicate mass illiteracy in Nigeria.

“We all need to put our hands on deck, and put positive measures in place for our children to have a free, fair, effective and quality basic education. You’ll all agree with me that the government can not do it alone. And the government have been trying their best.

Speaking further, Owasanoye decried the deplorable situation in the education sector and charged that stakeholders to be concerned about the future of the Nigerian children. “Hence, this training would equip you on children participation in the school system, child inclusion, the roles, and responsibilities of SBMCs- especially participation in school programs, school development plan, resource mobilisation and utilisation among many others.

“And I hope after this training, we’ll be seeing a brand new, dedicated, committed, passionate, willing SBMCs, empowered without prejudice, and ready to turn their passion for schools into action.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Dosunmu Bashirat, Director Social Mobilisation of SUBEB tasked the SBMCs to be alive to the crucial roles they play in joining hands with government to enthrone a better basic education.

She added: “ After this training, we expect them to be more empowered, and to understand the channels of communication, and know where to go and lay their complaints to.”

Many of the SMBC members expressed delight at the training opportunity, promising to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to improve public schools in Lagos. “We in the SMBC will work together with school administrators,