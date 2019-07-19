Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The South West Governors Forum has urged all Northerners, especially

Fulani nationalities living in the region to disregard calls by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to leave the region, describing the statement as divisive, unfortunate and unexpected.

The chairman of the forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement he personally signed and released to newsmen, called on Northerners living in all the six states of the South West to remain there and continue with their lawful businesses.

Akeredolu said “with no intention to engage anyone or group, it is incumbent on us, as elected representatives of our people in the South West region of the country, to denounce the divisive and retrogressive statement in the strongest terms possible.

“The South West Governors’ Forum views, with palpable trepidation and outrage, the sustained attempts to fan the ember of discord, seizing every opportunity offered by the current security challenge to undermine the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“It is appalling, to assert the least, that the tragic incident, which claimed the life of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa

Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, would be used by certain persons to advance the cause of parochial politics. We intend to get to the root of the sad occurrence as we await the findings of security agencies on the unfortunate incident.

“The governors and the people of the South West are working assiduously, at the current security challenges with a view to finding lasting solutions to curtail the nefarious activities of undesirable elements bent on wrecking our collective peace. We are not unaware of the antics of certain elements, who hope to garner political mileage from the contrived crises in virtually all parts of the country. We are equally convinced that this confusion serves the narrow interests of some persons.

“The country has a rich history; she has had to encounter adversities in the course of her transition to nationhood. She has overcome them all. This distraction will also pass. We look up to the security agencies to take cohesive steps to curtail this major challenge of insecurity which engenders hopelessness. We can only enjoin all citizens, on our part, to be patient and continue to cooperate with them as they combat the festering crises. We on our part have taken great strides with the hope that great success will be achieved.

“We, however, note with discomfiture, the unpatriotic acts of some Nigerians, who will stop at nothing in their bid to undermine the Federal government. We are, through this medium, reiterating the commitment of the governors and the people of the South West to the nationhood project, as we continue to address the challenges confronting our people. We will promote, with renewed vigour, all activities which encourage amity among our people.

“We call on all persons of Fulani extraction, and indeed all Nigerians from other parts of the country, resident in the South West Region, to discountenance the unpatriotic outburst of the Northern Elders Forum and other self-serving organisations as opportunists. All Nigerians, who have legitimate reasons to be in our midst, are welcome in the region. The governments and the people of the South West will protect all persons regardless of their ethnic and/or religious backgrounds.

“Only criminals will find our space not hospitable,” he added.