By Henry Uche

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has charged its new inductees to never allow the hostile business environment define them but strive to be game- changers.

The President/Chairman of Governing Council of the Institute, Wale Adediran, made this charge yesterday at the 42nd induction ceremony of institute.

Adediran encouraged the new inductees to brace up for future challenges and ensure that employees are roundly engaged in their respective organizations to deliver values, noting that unexpected contingencies would surely strike but their preparedness would make them surmount all.

“For organization to thrive, employee engagement must be prioritized. Research shows that engagement is a critical driver of business success in today’s fiercely competitive marketplace, and in the war for talent that is not relenting. As HR professionals, we must have a very good grasp of tactics for driving up employee engagement, which ultimately drives productivity. Our goal is to keep learning, unlearn and learn new things to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.”

He beckoned on them to make maximum use of opportunities posed by the pandemic by leveraging the use of technology to bring out the best from employees, saying, “HR Professionals have been noted as the heroes of pandemic. We are increasingly seen as true thought partners across organizations all over the world.

“Business, leaders are faced daily with unprecedented situations requiring new learnings approaches with the aid of technology. We currently live in the new world of work.