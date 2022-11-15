Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed concern on the frequency of kidnap incidents in the South West, especially on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in recent times.

A statement by its publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, stated that the frequency and ferocity of kidnapping were engendering worries regarding the territorial expansion of terrorists and bandits.

Ajayi who also cited recent banditry in Oluyole and Ojurin-Bodija areas of Ibadan, Oyo State, among others, expressed the fear that now that kidnappers and bandits are becoming more daring.

“It is high time the governors of the South West act more decisively and more co-operatively to ensure that the region does not become a haven for terrorists and bandits. He called on the Federal Government to show more seriousness in tackling the problem “to prevent Nigeria from becoming another Afghanistan.”

In the last two years, incidents of kidnapping occurred in the South West. But the menace had become more pronounced in recent times. For instance, between January and October this year, several kidnappings have taken place on Lagos-Ibadan expressway as well as on Oyo-Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway with some captives losing their lives even after ransoms were paid.

Reports of Mr. Ibrahim Mailafia who was killed after three million ransom was paid for his life was also cited by Afenifere spokesman who expressed dismay that his assailants were so heartless and had the effrontery to ask the family of Mailafia in Kaduna to bring N10 million if they wanted the corpse of their family member. “Does it mean that Nigeria is becoming or has become a country where head or tail, the citizens are now at the mercy of terrorists? Government and our security agencies need to brace up”.

“At the beginning, those committing banditry on our land were regarded as foreign marauders from the North and from neighbouring countries. The banditry has now transformed into terrorism, kidnapping etc. due to the collaboration of insiders. Those collaborating with evil doers (and evil doers themselves) should remember that Nemesis will surely catch up with them as no-one can escape from the law of Karma.

“The primary duty of any government is the security of lives and property, followed by ensuring good welfare for the people. Unfortunately, governments have failed woefully in both respects – especially the former – going by how our regions are now brimming with criminals of various hues, including Fulani herders who destroy farms, kidnap, rape and kill. Movement from one area to another is now done with palpable fear and uncertainty. Regrettably, rather than confronting this monster headlong, those at the helms of affairs were acting as if they were helpless with a lot of energy concentrated on the 2023 elections.

“Afenifere hereby implores the South West governments to turn Amotekun into a strong regional outfit to protect the region. The governors should collectively approach President Muhammadu Buhari along with the Vice President to let them save their people from being enslaved by bandits. Drones and relevant security equipment must be purchased and deplored to quickly snuff life out of the monster that is threatening to consume us,” Ajayi stated.

He asserted that “everything must be done to ensure that normalcy returns and that Nigeria does not become another region where terrorists hold sway. South west governors should do more!”

Afenifere recalled the kidnaps near Dominion University and Sagamu Interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the past weeks. Victims of the kidnaps included the former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje and five others. Agbaje was released after payment of a ransom running into millions of naira.

Reports also had it that suspected Fulani bandits abducted five travelers and killed several others on October 27. Two days after, seven bandits in Irele Ekiti-Oke Ako Highway in Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Ekiti State abducted four travellers.

One of the survivors of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway kidnapping, 22-year-old Aminat Taiwo, said that the “kidnappers were more than 30; they covered their faces. They were putting on army and police uniforms.” She later added that they shot victims whose relatives could not pay the demanded ransoms.

On Tuesday, November 8 this year, gunmen dressed in military uniforms again attacked commuters travelling on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The gunmen reportedly stormed the road near Sagamu Interchange Lagos and started shot at passengers in the 18-passenger inter-state bus.

The reports of the burning of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State and Ede, Osun State at the weekend also disturbed Afenifere because of the implication it may have on the 2023 elections among others. As had happened in some Southern Easter States.