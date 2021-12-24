The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised citizens not to let off their guards on COVID-19 protocols to curtail its spread during the yuletide.

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President of CAN and Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC), gave the advice in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said the call was necessary as the world had entered the fourth phase of the pandemic and it was spreading faster than other phases.

“Please, wherever you go, especially in public places such as markets and Churches, wear your masks and keep all the safety protocols. I pray that none of us will die untimely in the mighty name of Jesus,” he said.

He urged Christians to comply with the COVID-19 safety guidelines as another form of obedience to the authority.

“We should understand that the face mask is far better than the ventilator and prevention is better than cure. It is our individual responsibility to stay alive. Security of lives and property of citizens right now is at its lowest ebb, so, government at all levels should do more on security, no place is safe. Emphasis should be on intelligence gathering and adequate equipping of security agencies.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The cleric also urged political leaders to use Christmas to bring relief and joy to citizens.

“Please, let us reduce the pains of Nigerians by paying more attention to their well-being, by ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions to pensioners. Let all things be done to reduce the high cost of things in the market and let enabling environment be created for employment of our youths who are roaming the streets having no job,’’ he said

Ayokunle stressed the need to stop the killings, kidnapping of citizens and all other acts of wickedness because God would judge those acts on the day of judgement.

He said Christmas was a season of hope, peace and joy and that CAN rejoiced with all Christians in the country and the world.