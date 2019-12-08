I’ve found that there isn’t always just one reason for failure. Sometimes it’s multiple reasons at once, or different reasons depending on the situation or the type of person you are. But here are some of the most common reasons we don’t have to let things stick to us.

Do you know there are things God did not make, and if we are not careful it will seem as if is God that fixed them there in our life?

These things are called Devil’s “stickers” or “Label”

➢ A Sticker: is an adhesive label, “A price tag” (label). A design or picture to give information about a place, event or product. Stickers are sometimes meant for decoration.

➢ Label: is like (a ticket to give information) Sign, tag put on someone in order to categorize that person and value.

Example (I): 1Samuel 25:2-3, 25. Despite being a wealthy man, his wife tagged him a fool and he

died like a fool (a reckless drunkard)

Example (II): 1 Chronicle 4:9-10. Here is a story of a man called Jabez, His mother called him

Jabez, meaning “Sorrow”. Jabez prayed his destiny out of his mother’s sticker. He didn’t allow it to stick to him.

In John 14:30; we can see that every time, Satan checks on people at a different time to find out if there is any of his stickers in them. Jesus said he came to him but has nothing of his with Jesus…. “and hath nothing in me”

The original plans of God for you (Jeremiah 29:11) his plans for your life is all good. Therefore don’t allow anything to hold back your destiny.

STEPS TO BREAK LOOSE:

1. Not everyone should have the right to speak into your life.

2. Not everyone requires an answer. Don’t let things stick to you. (John 14:30)

3. Never dwell on those critical statements made by third-grade teacher (Neighbors

negative comments)

4. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t get what you think you should.

(Most of the things that seem necessary today may not even be desirable tomorrow)

Heb 11:24, Gen 16:1-5; 21:9-11

5. In a time like this, it helps to remember that there have always been a time like this

(if we could forget our troubles easily as we forget our dreams, how different would

things be)

6. Take your mind off the things that seem to be against you (Isa. 43:18, Ezek 36:24).

Talking about your pains and grievances merely adds to those grievances.