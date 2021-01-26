From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A socio-political organisation, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has warned against linking National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to the crisis between the Yoruba and Fulani communities in Oyo State.

The group further debunked a report credited to National Coordinator of Northern Patriots Assembly, Salihu Mohammed,accusing Tinubu of sponsoring the crisis, describing the allegation as a bunch of lies from the pit of hell.

TSG Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, in a statement yesterdays said it was impossible for a man who had shown his commitment as a detribalised leader to sponsor such inter-ethnic crisis.

“There is a need to set the facts and record straight to avoid such a fake story being taken seriously by some unwary and gullible minds. Asiwaju Tinubu believes in the right of Nigerians to reside wherever they so wish, and has always canvassed the need for people to explore peaceful channels to ventilate their views and demands.

“Lagos state is one of the few states in Nigeria where citizens from other geo-political zones are given opportunity to occupy political offices within the state. This is happening because Asiwaju is a detribalised leader who has always preached the need for one Nigeria.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore their claim. It is obvious that they are politically sponsored to lower the esteem of the leader of our great party. Let us continue to support the administration of our dear President as he continues to lead the fight against insecurity in the country.”