By Merit Ibe

Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, yesterday, urged members of staff of the company not to lose focus as the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

He made the call during a Christmas Carol organised by The Nigerian Union of Journalists, The Sun chapel, at the company’s city office in Ikeja.

Appreciating the union for thinking out the programme, which he said was worth the while, Ukeh cited the story of the birth of Jesus, noting that people cherish the fact that their children are born in the best hospitals, others travel abroad to give birth but Jesus Christ was born in a manger and till date, He remains the only man who walked on this earth without a sin.

He said it is not where we were born that is important or how we were born, but what we do in life.

“Our Saviour, born in a manger among animals, is the greatest man on earth, today and forever He will remain the greatest man,” he said

The managing director urged all to remember that the birth of Jesus Christ gives us a lesson and prayed that “as we celebrate, the blessings of his birth will be in our families.”

In her opening remarks, Chairman of the union, Agatha Emeadi, commended The Sun management and others who supported the programme.

She said: “In line with the season, we chose to key into the programme because Christmas is the biggest event in the world and we also chose to key in to appreciate God. It is also a time for family reunion and a get together to felicitate with one another.”

The carol had the management team of The Sun present which included, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, Human Resources Manager, Jessica Oje-Humphrey, Senior Manager, Internal Audit, Johnson Ogwumike, Daily Editor, Iheanacho Nwosu, and Business and Development Manager, Nkiru Obeki.

Others present were advert executives and other members of staff of the company.

The managing director read the first lesson from 1 Chronicles 29 vs 13 while the second lesson, taken from Psalm 118:24, was read by Ogwumike. Mr Nwosu read the 3rd lesson from 1Chronicles 16:34: and the 4th reading was taken by Oje-Humphrey from 1Thessalonians 5 vs 16-18: Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

The audience gave rendition of Christmas songs like Silent Night, O Come all Ye Faithful and others, while DJ Maya dished out popular tunes to the delight of staffers.