By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of insecurity that has bedeviled the country.

He also urged priests to sensitize people letting them know that though there are good and bad times, but bad times does not last for ever

He stated this at this year’s Chrism mass which took place at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos. “This time is very depressing in many ways. Insecurity is very much with us with the sense of almost in despondency that is coming, when you see soldiers been attacked in what supposed to be their own safe area. When you see railways, roads and airports been under siege. Then naturally, it is a very depressing time. And this is a time that priests are called, first of all to help people to know that there are bad times and good times, but bad times will not be forever. Therefore, we must not lose hope, rather we must storm the heavens with prayers”.

He further asked priests to also encourage the people to rise up to their needs to ensure that government does what they needs to do for their welfare. “They need to sensitive people to express whatever their challenges are, not in a violent way, but in a way to make government to pay attention to them”.

The Arch Bishop stated that the joy of a priest include sensitising people to that level of awareness and of making the required call for the change that is needed, and of course lead them in prayers because there is much more that prayer can do that we can never imagine”.