From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have said Nigeria would bounce back to reckoning in spite of political challenges, besetting its progress.

They urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the corporate existence of the nation.

National presidents of CAN, Rev’d Supo Ayokunle and the (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, gave the assurance at the flag-off of the eight-day 39th annual holy ghost convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, with the theme: ‘Abundant Rain’ at the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) campus, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ayokunle and Oke also bemoaned the state of affairs that has led to insecurity, agitation for self-determination, banditry, kidnapping and insurgency, blaming it on the ungodly ways of the leaders and the led in the country.

CAN president said ungodliness and corruption have become ways of life in the country and called for repentance. He added that the prevailing situation was caused by people’s neglect of God’s words, noting that corruption has become a way of life in Nigeria.

“We have allowed our glory to be trampled upon by doing all sort of things that are not acceptable and the Lord has left us to our foolishness. Now, we are reaping, both the led and the leaders, the reward of ungodliness and unrighteousness. But because the Lord is merciful, because of prayers offered, the Lord has decided to retain some righteous people in this nation; because of this remnants, the Lord has decided to stand up for his people, so that His name might not be blasphemed among the gentiles.

“I stand in the place of Ezekiel and I prophesy to Nigeria and Nigerians, that there shall henceforth be showers of rain upon you. And the showers will bring freshness to the body. Let there be peace in Nigeria. The Lord will fight the beast of bandits, of Boko Haram, religious terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminals operating in Nigeria and caused them to be wiped away in Jesus name.

“Violence will become a thing of the past in Nigeria, in Jesus name. All Nigerians, from the youngest to the oldest, shall dwell in safety in Jesus name. I prophesy into you Nigeria and Nigerians that our economy is going to bounce back and Nigeria will flourish, Nigerians will flourish and people in the diaspora will rush back home and possess their possessions.

“Nigerians, henceforth, you will not be fugitives anywhere, anymore. The name Nigeria, shall be respected everywhere. The lost glory shall be restored in full. Nigeria is not going to become Afghanistan, no Taliban is going to take over here. We tear every false prophecy apart, concerning Nigeria in Jesus name, Amen.”

The PFN president, who is also the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oke, in the same vein, quoted copiously from the book of 1kings 18:1, saying: “This is the situation of Nigeria presently. There’s drought because of iniquity in the land. But when rain comes, it takes care of the negative. It ushers in the positive; the weather is cold, the grass is green and there’s fruitfulness. The positive begins to break forth, leading to the abundance of everything that’s good.

The renowned cleric prayed for an end to the problems currently affecting the nation, saying: “We terminate corruption in Nigeria. We terminate Boko Haram insurgents; we terminate kidnapping and all manner of crimes in the land. There shall be peace in Nigeria.”

