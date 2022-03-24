From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu has charged the party’s zoning committee for the 2023 general elections not to lose sight of the bigger picture.

Ayu, who gave the charge on Thursday while inaugurating the committee at the PDP National Secretariat said the bigger picture is for the party to win the 2023 polls.

The zoning committee consists of governors Samuel Ortom, Darius Ishaku and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Benue, Taraba and Enugu States, respectively, and 33 others.

The chairman said if the opposition party wins the next general elections, it will now be in a position to share or rotate the positions it wants. Consequently, he implored the panel to eschew rancour in the discharge of its assignment.

The PDP leader added that the opposition has a history of rotating offices, noting that anyone who does not get it this time, will be favoured next time.

‘I, therefore, employ you never to lose sight of the bigger picture of the bigger objective. And that big sight is to Maintain our unity which carried us through the last convention. So, at the end of May, we shall present a PDP presidential candidate Nigerians will be proud of. We will go to elections and win,’ Ayu said.