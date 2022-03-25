From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has charged the party’s zoning committee for the 2023 general polls not to lose sight of the bigger picture which is to win the presidential poll.

Ayu stated this, yesterday, during the inauguration of the committee at PDP National secretariat, Abuja, imploring members to eschew rancour in the discharge of their assignment.

He said if the opposition party won the next national election, it would be in a position to share or rotate positions as it wants.

He noted that the opposition party had a history of rotating offices, and that anyone who does not get the presidential ticket for the 2023 poll, would be favoured in the subsequent election.

“I therefore implore you never to lose sight of the bigger picture or the bigger objective. And that big sight is to maintain our unity which carried us through the last convention. So that at the end of May, we shall present a PDP presidential candidate that Nigerians will be proud of. We will go to elections and win.”

Ayu tasked party faithful to dialogue instead of fighting, saying no issue is too difficult for the party to resolve.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has been named chairman of the zoning committee and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu deputy.

The 37-man set up by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), last week, has two weeks to complete its assignment.

Other members of the committee are Senator Mao Ohuabunwa( Abia); Boni Haruna of Adamawa; Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien of Akwa-Ibom; Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu of Anambra and Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi representing Bauchi, Jonah Jang of Plateau; Ndudi Elumelu of Delta State; Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, Tom Ikimi for Edo State; Ayodele Fayose for Ekiti State; Sule Lamido for Jigawa; Ahmed Makarfi for Kaduna; Jerry Gana for Niger and Shehu Shema for Katsina.