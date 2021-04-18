From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The bishop, Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, Most Rev. Hilary Okeke, has called on Igbo people not to allow the South East to become a region where people are slaughtered indiscriminately on daily basis.

The prelate, who gave the warning during a funeral Mass for late Ifeoma Echendu, a Lady of St. John International at St Peter Claver’s Catholic Church, Nnewi, yesterday, said since both Igbo and Christian traditions recognise the sanctity of life, adding that Igbo people should make efforts to rid their territories of any act leading to shedding of human blood, and waste of human lives.

“The church of Christ is greatly worried about rising cases of murder in our society today. Attack on citizens leading to loss of lives is condemnable. Igbo people are predominantly Christians. Both Igbo and Christian traditions forbid shedding of human blood, and also recognise the sanctity of human life. Therefore, Igbo must do everything possible not to allow this wave of killings in the South East to continue. It must stop. Government and security agencies must rise up. We are not known for this,” he said.

Represented at the funeral by a priest of the diocese, Fr. Michael Onuchukwu, Bishop Okeke asked the family of late Mrs Echendu to continue the good works their mother had been doing, by helping the poor, and seeking other ways to improve the society.