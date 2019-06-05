Gabriel Dike

The House of Representatives has warned the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to stop meddling in the internal management of the institution.

The lower chamber also advised the Dr. Wale Babalakin led-governing council to stick to its supervisory role of policy formation and fund generation for the university.

The directive is contained in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, dated June 3 and signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, M. A. Sani-Omolori.

The letter is based on report of the committee on Public Procurement on the investigation into allegations of gross statutory breaches, including violation of the Procurement Act, 2007 by the UNILAG management and governing council.

The House said henceforth, the pro-chancellor and chairman, governing council, should allow the university comply with the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and follow due process strictly whenever a consultant is hired.

The House of Representatives called on the governing council members and the university management to cooperate and work together for the progress of the university.

It urged the Ministry of Education to immediately call a meeting of both the council and the university management to clearly define their functions and roles as expressed in the University Act and Public Procurement Act, 2007.

“The vice chancellor, who is the chief accounting officer of the university, which is in line with Section 20 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, should continue to discharge this responsibility as expected by law,’’ it said.

Also, the House resolution advised the university to take proactive and immediate steps to improve its internal control mechanism and system.

The House urged the Presidency and the Federal Character Commission to correct the imbalance in composition of the governing council of UNILAG to accommodate representatives from the South East, South South and North Central.

On the collapse Library project, the House resolved that the construction should continue after remedial steps are taken to remove the debris and backfilling under close supervision by experts.