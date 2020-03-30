John Adams, Minna

The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has described as unfortunate the way Nigerians have turned the Coronavirus pandemic to politics, an avenue for joke and mockery of those that have been tested positive to the virus.

The governor who spoke in Minna yesterday evening while announcing further measures by the government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, regretted that “while we are dealing with a very serious situation, the whole thing have been turned to politics, an avenue to joke and mock those tested positive “.

Bello, while appealing to Nigerians to stop mocking those that have tested positive to the virus, reminded them that “those that have been tested so far is fraction of those that may be positive to the virus because there is no enough testing kits. “We should, therefore, stop mocking Nigerians that have been tested positive. Don’t mock anybody until you know your status because either you or your relation may be carrying the virus”.

The governor who thanked the people of the state for their prayers while he was awaiting the result of his test, said that it was not his effort that made his result negative but by the grace of God.

“Nobody is immune from the virus. I am happy that Niger State is still free from the virus, but we must tighten up. I have been confirmed negative but I will still be in personal isolation to stay safe”.