WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has urged residents not to victimise any Fulani herder doing legitimate businesses in the state.

The government advised the populace to be cautious of their actions to be able to distinguish herders that are pursuing their means of livelihood legally and peacefully from those that are perpetrating evils.

The government revealed that it had approved the appointment of Prince Alexander Adebukola Aina as the new Owa of Oke Oro in Ijero local government area of the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Thursday at the post-state executive council press conference, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said part of the security strategies of government had been that all the residents must be vigilant and report strange faces to the security for prompt action.

“The government has no problem with Fulani herders doing legitimate businesses. Our people must know that we have the Ekiti anti-grazing law in place and it shall be applied when necessary.”

Olumilua said the council also approved the contract for the completion of Oba Adejugbe market in Ado Ekiti, construction of internal roads at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital and additional upgrading of the Technical College, Ado Ekiti for optimum productivity.

As part of the efforts to boost food production, Olumilua added that government had approved the clearing of 1,500 hectares of land across five local government areas, which would be done in partnership with multinational agencies for direct investment in the state.

Speaking further on the Oba Adejugbe market, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said: “The facility is 70 percent complete and we want to commission it during Fayemi’s first year in office.

“The contractor has been mandated to deliver by September end. We have done a lot of amendments by removing some structures therein. We have a local content law that will make the indigenes participate in the contract and allocation,” he said.

On the government’s commitment to improving the health sector, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said Ekiti has 320 health centres, clarifying that 177 of them were being concentrated on to give healthcare delivery across the wards in the state.

Yaya-Kolade said the state would introduce universal healthcare insurance scheme under the Kayode Fayemi-led government to the bolster health sector and elongate the life expectancies of the citizens.

In his contribution, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Foluso Daramola, said the government would implement the reports of the visitation panels sent by Fayemi to look at the states of the facilities in the state-owned higher institutions to enhance qualitative education in Ekiti.