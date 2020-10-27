Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has cautioned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) not to inflame passions by seeking to truncate the free flow of information to Nigerians.

Coming against the background of fines imposed on ARISE News Channel, African Independent Television(AIT), and Channel’s Television, NEBPRIL flayed the decision of the NBC to act as complainant, prosecutor and judge in one fell swoop.

NEBPRIL in a statement by its chairman, Victor Afam Ogene, in Abuja, yesterday, wondered why the NBC did not issue queries to the television stations before arriving at the magisterial decision to impose fines on them, especially for carrying out their constitutional mandate.

“Like many Nigerians, we read with consternation the fines of between N2 and N3 million imposed on the stations over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests which recently swept across the country. These are tenuous times that require circumspection by public officials in the discharge of their duties,” he said.