From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

heads of Yoruba traditional religion in Oyo State have advised Governor Seyi Makinde not to neglect those that worked for his emergence as governor in 2019 for peace to reign in the state.

The clerics also urged leaders in various capacities not to be ingrates to their benefactors nor bite the fingers that fed them.

They gave the advice, yesterday, during and interactive and prayer session facilitated by the Office of the Governor on Inter-Faith Affairs held at House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

They spoke after consulting the oracle in the presence of participants at the meeting even as they requested a public holiday as ‘Isese Day’ for Yoruba traditional worshippers in the state.

Araba Olu Isese of Ibadanland, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II who interpreted the message of the oracle to journalists said: “According to the oracle that we consulted today, the governor should not be man ingrate. The people that supported him to become governor, he should not forget them. He should prioritise the welfare of the people, especially the masses at all time. Also, all leaders in various capacities should not forget those who helped them to get into positions of powers and it shall continue to be well with them.”

He expressed happiness with Governor Makinde for approving the meeting, saying it showed he does not discriminate against any religion in the state.

He also appealed to adherents of traditional religion to be united, saying there was nothing that they could not achieve if they were united. Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, assured the traditional worshippers that their request for a public holiday would be communicated to the governor.

“We believe that as we are making moves, it is important that we support our moves with prayers. Earlier, we had called Christians and Muslims. Now, we felt that we should also call the Yoruba traditional religion worshipers and ‘Isese’ people to also use their own line to appeal through what they believe in, to the Almighty God, so that we can have peace and unity in Oyo State, and that Governor Seyi Makinde will succeed.,” Olatubosun said.