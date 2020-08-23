Nigerians in positions of trust have been urged to use the platform to affect lives positively rather than oppress others especially the vulnerable in the society.

The Parish Priest of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Steve-Mario Edward gave the admonition on Sunday in a homily during the thanksgiving mass for the burial of Mrs. Eunice Ifeajika, mother of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika.

Fr. Edward said people in authority must realise that every position they occupy is temporary and must be used for the good of the people.

He said some people use their position of authority to oppress others, warning such persons that no position of authority is permanent.

Making reference to the gospel of Luke 16 verse 9, the cleric urged people in authority to use their office, no matter how unfavourable, to assist others so that when they leave people will still reckon with them.

His words: “Any position you occupy is not permanent but know that you can’t be there forever

“Use your money and position no matter how tainted it may be to win friends while you are in the position because they will be the ones to welcome you back when you are out of office.

“As a teacher, do you oppress your students? Or as a politician do you oppress the people you represent? It is on record that many successful students today have helped their teachers who were nice to them while they were in school.

“We live in a world full of human frailties but those who put their trust in God and do the right thing with their position will always triumph at the end of the day.”

Speaking with newsmen after the mass, Mr. Ifeajika thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the church for standing with his family during the funeral rites.

He said the late Mrs. Eunice Ifeajika was a mother to all and will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she impacted tremendously.

“If you read the tributes not just mine but from so many people, you will see that she was everybody’s mother. She taught us humility and service to humanity and we will ever remain grateful for her tutelage.

“I thank the Church, my boss, Governor Okowa and others who came to honour us during the funeral rites of our dear mother. It is my prayer and members of the family that God bless you all as you have come to celebrate with us,” Ifeajika said.