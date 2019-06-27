Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Monarchs in Delta State have cautioned presidents general (PGs) of various communities against operating outside their boundaries, especially usurping of the powers of traditional rulers.

The warning is coming on the heels of perceived excesses of presidents general of communities in some quarters of the oil-rich state.

The monarchs, under the aegis of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, said they would not hesitate to mobilise security apparachik to deal with any of such group, including the PGs, which tries to override the powers of the royal fathers in the community where they operate.

Rising from its monthly meeting in Asaba, Chairman of the traditional rulers’ council and the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who read the communique, however, appreciated the PGs for their supportive roles in communal development.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on the group so-called presidents general that as much as we appreciate their role in supportive exercise in various communities, we appeal to them to find their bearing in every community.

“They should not endeavour to override the activities of their royal fathers but be part and parcel of their community development and continue to remain an integral part of that community.”