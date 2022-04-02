By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation unions have urged members of staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) not to panic over plans by the Federal Government to concession four international airports, assuring them that their interests would be protected.

In a circular dated March 31 which was addressed to all FAAN workers and pensioners and signed by the General Secretary of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE),Ocheme Aba, Deputy General Secretary of

Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Francis Akinjole, Secretary General of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Abudulrazaq Saidu and National Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Emeka Njoku, the unions said all labour issues and the status of FAAN workers pre and post concession are currently on the front burner.

The unions said the observations of the shortcomings of the Outline Business Case for the airport concession were being given full consideration and would be addressed in the course of the next stages of the concession programme; Request for Proposal and Full Business Case.