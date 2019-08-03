Gyang Bere, Jos

The Media Assistant to former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen, Shabul Mazadu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos North Local Government Area have no reason to be afraid over the nomination of Tallen as Minister.

He assured the people of Jos North and Plateau State that Tallen will not discriminate against any religion, ethnic or Senatorial District in working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos North Local Government Area had accused President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Tallen as Minister instead of one of them who supported his presidential ambition in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The APC Chairman Jos North LGA, Alh. Sani Muhammad Gangare, had in a press statement said several youths from Jos North have perished in their quest for suppoeting Buhari to become Nigeria President but are disappointed with how they are neglected.

But, Tallen in a press statement signed by his Media Aide, Shabul Mazadu urged Jos North APC not to be disappointed in Buhari for nominating Tallen and said stakeholders across the three Senatorial District are jubilating because Tallen does not discriminate.

“For most people of Jos North, Dame Pauline Tallen is more of a daughter and a darling. Jos North is one of her strongest political strong hold. Most of the people of Jos North; Anaguta, Afizere, Berom, Hausa, Yoruba, Ijaw and other ethnic groups sees Tallen as a mother.

“The Hausa community has on several occasions called her their own just as Plateau Central and Plateau South also do. Tallen is a good Ambassador of Plateau State and she will carry every ethnic group, religion and the three Senatorial Districts indiscriminately.”

Mazadu noted that Tallen has exhibited the spirit of togetherness as she did not discriminate when she facilitated the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme, where over 1, 600 women benefitted and the Cosmetology training where 200 women were trained, most of whom are from Jos North.

“It is surprising that at the time that Jos North APC is lamenting on her nomination, many of the party’s stalwarts made up of women, youths and the aged including the opposition PDP are feeling sense of belonging and have congratulated her.

“In terms of working for Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019, Tallen is one of the strongest and front line soldiers. No woman beats her record in this feat in Plateau State. She is seen by Nigerian women as their leader and if women would be given ministerial positions, Tallen deserves one.”

He urged Jos North APC to appreciate President Buhari for nominating Tallen and request for another slot to the state.