From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against joining the Arab world in fighting Israel in the ongoing violence in the Middle East, insisting that Nigeria is a secular state

General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, in a statement released in Abuja, on Monday, said: “We are worried that Nigeria which was wrongly labelled an Islamic State because of her unlawful membership of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) has been taking side with the Palestinians since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, hence the request by Turkish President for Nigeria to identify with the Palestinians.

“Federal government should reverse itself on the support that has been given to the Palestinians to date. For the record, millions of Nigerian Christians are in support of Israel against the position of the government. We once again remind the Federal government and the National Assembly that Nigeria is not an Islamic State.”

CAN, thus, called on the International community to intervene in the ongoing bloody actions in the Middle East without taking side if they truly want an enduring peace.

“We agree with the United States that Israel has the right to defend itself against external aggression. And we see no reason why Nigeria should take side with either of the warring factions.”