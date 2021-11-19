From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese Most Rev. David Ajang, has warned the newly ordained priests into the Diocese not plagiarize sermons online for presentation to their congregations.

He gave the charge in his message during the eucharist celebration, priestly and diacanote ordination of eight new priests and three new deacons into the Diocese at St. Williams Catholic Church, Lafia on Thursday.

Ajang urged the new priests not to as a matter of desperation lift sermons that are not theirs online in a bid to preach to their congregations but always make efforts to research and prepare their sermons ahead of time.

He warned that those who constitute their congregations are not going to be the same, think the same and have the same background like the congregations who were preached to with the online sermons hence the need to develop unique sermons that will be receptive to their own congregations.

“Good sermons are products of hardwork and adequate preparation. Ensure that you adequately prepare your sermons. Ensure you never go to the church unprepared. Also don’t plagiarize sermons online.

“Secondly, the content of your message must be appropriate for your audience. Do not preach at a funeral as if you are preaching at a marriage ceremony,” he said.

Ajang also cautioned them not to mix their personal opinions with the official position of the church because it would cause confusion to their audience if what is preached is not what is practiced by th church.

He urged them to be holy, always look clean when celebrating the eucharist because cleanliness is next to godliness and be ready to work in any parish that they are posted to in the Diocese.

Speaking in an interview after the ordination, Ajang said he was privileged to being the channel through which God is introducing more priestly ‘labourers into his vineyard’ and pledged to keep a watch over the new priests to ensure that all the promises they made at the alter are fulfilled.

In another interview, Rev. Father Lawrence Aga, one of the newly ordained priests said he was grateful to God for finding them worthy to carry out the task of priesthood.

“Honestly it is not easy but since God has found us worthy and called us to serve his people, I pray he continues to bless our deeds,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that the eight newly ordained priests are Rev. Fathers Abimuku James, Aga Lawrence, Anga Dominic, Adigizi Nathaniel, Eze Jude, Habila Silas, Shuaibu Joshua and Songu Lazarus.

The newly ordained deacons include Egah Gabriel, Esson Simon-Peter and Ogbonna Joseph.