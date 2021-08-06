By Chinelo Obogo

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has warned opposition leaders to unite for the sake of the party’s interest and avoid playing into the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku who reacted through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said the party cannot afford to be divided at this point in time and that an opposition that is looked up to as an alternative cannot afford to be fighting itself and lend its hands to the ruling party for its own destruction.

He urged the party’s faithful to understand that the price of having a fragmented PDP is too high to pay, but above all, a betrayal to the memories of the founding fathers of the party.

The former vice president also dismissed insinuations that he was fueling the crisis in the party and explained that he was lately involved in reconciliation efforts within the party across the country and has backed reconciliation processes aimed at diffusing tensions in the party.

He called for calm and for combatants to sheath their swords and give the reconciliation mechanisms of the party a chance. He noted that the interest of the PDP far supersedes that of any individual, insisting that the party will overcome its current travails for as long as all hands are on deck.

“The PDP is greater than our individual ambitions. We have to consolidate the party first before we talk about our ambitions. We have to be careful not to play into the hands of the ruling party. We can’t afford a one-party system in Nigeria that denies our people a viable alternative for true change in 2023.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.