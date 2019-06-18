Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, has urged the Federal Government not to abandon the ongoing Second Niger Bridge project half-way but ensure its completion.

He highlighted the economic and social value of the bridge to the South East and the entire nation, stressing that a project of that magnitude should not be sacrificed on the altar of politics.

Bishop Nwokolo, who made the appeal in his address with the theme: “Stand Firm in the Faith” during the 31st Synod of the Ascension Church, Isiafor, Obosi, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the landmark project but expressed regrets over the deplorable condition of the Onitsha-Enugu highway, Enugu-Umuahia-Owerri-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway as well as part of Onitsha-Owerri-Aba road, among others.

“We condemn the ever-increasing insecurity in the country occasioned by the gradual spread of killings by kidnappers, Boko Haram, and Fulani herdsmen.

“The case of Fulani herdsmen is more alarming. We call on the federal government to urgently call the herdsmen to order to prevent reprisal attacks from affected communities, thereby creating regrettable chaotic state of emergency in the country.

“We suggest that the only way to end the farmers/ herdsmen crises in the country is by ensuring that the herdsmen establish their cattle ranches where their animals will freely feed,” Nwokolo stated.

On the rate of unemployment, Bishop Nwokolo attributed the high rate of crime in the country to youths unemployment and appealed to the government to look for possible ways of reducing the level of unemployment in the country.

“We suggest siting of relevant industries in urban and rural areas of the country, to help stem the unemployment phenomenon.

“We also call for a redesign of the country’s educational curriculum, to make it suit the needs of the local environment.”

The bishop also urged the Judiciary to rise to its responsibility to right the wrongs being perpetrated in the country and shun corruption.

He advised judges to be in control of their courts and not allow anyone to bring their courts into any sort of disrepute.

“They should shun corruption at all levels.

“The judiciary cannot allow our democracy to fall into a cliff.

“We call on the judiciary to be courageous, to take a firm stand against all forms of corruption and, to nullify every election that violates the sanctity of democratic process, Bishop Nwokolo stated.