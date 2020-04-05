Moshood Adebayo

General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church, (VLBC), has called on politicians not to play politics with distributions of palliative measures meant to cushion effects of the Coronavirus.

He spoke against the backdrops of allegations of partiality by some people in the sharing of relief measures for the unfortunate development.

Achudume spoke while donating a transformer and distributing relief food items to six communities around the church in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to him, funds and materials donated by individuals, corporate bodies and governments should be judiciously utilised.

He said God will not be happy with people who toys with the people’s lives. Aside the transformer, other items distributed included bags of rice and other foodstuff.

Achudume urged individuals, religious bodies and philanthropic organisations not to allow the downtrodden in the society suffer at a time like this.

“As individuals and organisations, we must assist governments, both at the federal and state levels in their efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease as well bring succour to the vulnerable in our societies,” he said.