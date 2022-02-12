By KATE HALIM

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cautioned stakeholders and the general public against politicising the recent incident regarding the alleged contaminated fuel supplied to the country.

Recently, fuel queues have resurfaced in Lagos, Abuja and some other parts of the country owing to the alleged supply of PMS with high methanol content.

In a statement in Abuja, National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo said it was regrettable that there has been some blame game between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and some of its designated importers over the “bad fuel.”

The statement reads: “It has become imperative to note that after over four years of uninterrupted availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Nigerians over the past few days, have been grappling with buying the products at filling stations across some parts of the country.”

“The union understands that the present challenge is as a result of the importation of PMS with higher than normal methanol level.

“It is expected that as responsible corporate organisations, the importers of the contaminated fuel will take full responsibility and seek restitution for this national mishap.

“At the same time, the NUJ believes that with measures already undertaken by the management of the NNPC especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limit to politicising of such a sensitive economic matter.

“Rather, what ought to obtain now is a demand that the probe panel as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari is conclusive, while adequate compensation be paid to all verifiable claims of those whose vehicles may have been affected by the high methanol PMS.

“Also, the NUJ after having appraised efforts by the Mele Kyari-led NNPC management notes with satisfaction measures to shore up supply of recalled contaminated fuel to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly.” The union urged the NNPC through the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority to monitor filling stations to ensure that those with products dispense them appropriately to curb artificial scarcity and undue pump adjustments.

“At a time such as this national emergency, it is our duty as citizens to support initiatives to stem such ugly situation”, the statement concluded.