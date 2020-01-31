Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished the Presidency not to politicise or trivialise the demands for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly failing to guarantee the security of life and property in the country. The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged the Presidency to accept the demand as it transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries, especially as the President, a few days back, expressed “surprise” at the level of insecurity across the country.

The opposition party noted that Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, spoke the minds of many Nigerians, who were at the receiving end of the spate of insecurity in the country, by demanding the resignation of President Buhari.

The PDP recalled that, in 2013, when President Buhari called for the resignation of then President Goodluck Jonathan, the latter did not resort to insults and threats, though the call was unnecessary.

“Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration,” the party said.

“On account of this, the PDP counsels agents of the Buhari presidency to perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimisation of Senator Abaribe, who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary Nigerians.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of harassment, intimidation and innuendos from paid agents and cabals in the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is not their priority.”