From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to politicise the abduction of school children in Kankara, Katsina State.

In a statement issued by the Ag. Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, the APC equally challenged security agencies to investigate the intelligence report linking a North-west governor to the heightened cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone.

While reacting to a protest organised by the leaders and women of the opposition party at its campaign headquarters in Abuja, APC accused the PDP of seeking political gains from issues of insecurity.

Nabena who did not name the North-west governor because of the sensitive nature of the intelligence report, lamented that the increased spate of banditry in the North-west was politically-motivated and not unconnected with the unnamed Governor’s alleged sponsorship of banditry and other violent crimes in the zone.

“Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the North-west governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and crimimal activities of bandits in the zone. I wont give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue.

“However, relevant security agencies must as a mater of urgency investigate the report and determine its veracity. Human life is not what we should play political chess games with.

“We must shun enemies of the country including the PDP who seek political gains from issues of insecurity. Our security agencies must also be alert to the plots to further destabilise the North-west region and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted in Kankara, Katsina State,” Nabena wrote in the statement.