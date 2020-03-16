Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has advised leaders and stakeholders in the Nigerian project not to politicise issues of the monarchy, faith and security.

Tambuwal gave the advice when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II paid him a courtesy visit along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar in Government House, Sokoto, on Saturday.

The two monarchs were also in the company of their colleagues, the emirs of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu III, Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa and Lere, Gen. Garba Abubakar Muhammad (retd), who was also one time military administrator of Sokoto State.

The governor lamented that politicians and leaders take certain issues for granted and allow it skid into issues that could jeopardize the collective coexistence of the country.