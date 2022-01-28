Leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Edo State chapter, has described the current media altercation between NULGE and Edo State government as unwarranted, uncalled for and the handiwork of mischief-makers who intended to score undeserving and cheap mark from a non-existing issue.

NULGE Edo State President, Lazarus Adorolo, who stated this in Benin at a press briefing said: “My attention has been drawn to an interview I granted a journalist in Benin, last week, which many have tried to put under various coloration different from the original intent.

“For as much as I would say the reporter may have a professional right for his choice of headline or chose part of the interview that suits his sensationalism, the truth of the matter is that I granted the interview where national issues were discussed with little or no reference to a particular state.

“NULGE’s media officer may have responded to this in his rebuttal but it is important to underscore the fact that the issues I raised in the interview should not in any way be politicised.

“As one of the leaders of the union in the country, a major stakeholder in the local government system and, indeed, the president of the union in Edo State, with all sense of modesty, not only that I know and understand the challenges of local government in Nigeria and Edo State, I am also competent to make statement about it.

“It is a notorious fact that local government administration has been crippled and what led to its present sorry state deserved to be addressed and re-addressed by all, even President Muhammadu Buhari also attested to this fact.

“In the said interview, we reviewed the problems confronting the local governments and the causes. Like I have stated in my numerous interviews with newsmen, we identified resources as the major challenge among others, and the contradictions or lacuna, if you like, in the 1999 Constitution as the source of the problem…”