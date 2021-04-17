Nigeria Football legend Ike Shorunmu has warned the fans against pressurizing John Ogu to sign for a local league club.

John Ogu has been unattached since leaving Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah FC in 2020 and there are calls for him to follow the footsteps of his national team captain Ahmed Musa who recently signed Nigeria professional football league club Kano Pillars for the second time. Ogu who started his career with Akwa United was linked with a shock return to the Promise Keepers last year, but the midfield came out to debunk the stories and maintained that his aim is to continue his career in Europe.

Reacting to the calls for Ogu to return to NPFL, Shorunmu said Ogu has earned to decide what’s best for his career and he should be left alone to make his decisions.

“He has the right to decide for himself and what he wants for his career, we shouldn’t force him to return to the home league, because Ahmed Musa did it”.